After losing $11,000, victim of Lexington Blue finally gets new roof

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A central Kentucky man who lost $11,000 to a roofing company is finally getting a new roof after another local business stepped in to help.

LEX 18 first introduced you to Glenn Carter last month. He put money down for a new roof from Lexington Blue but never received the work or his money back.

On Friday, a crew from A Team Roofing was busy installing a new roof on the home where Carter has lived for 30 years. The Berea-based company saw what happened and stepped in to help.

"It's a family-owned company, and no money up front. When he does the job, there's no money up front," Carter said.

That is important to Carter after his ordeal with Lexington Blue.

"With Lexington Blue I gave them money and that was the last time I saw them," Carter said.

His insurance would not cover the cost again.

"I was devastated, because I knew I was gonna have to put this roof on myself, pay for it myself," Carter said.

The Kentucky Attorney General's office says in 2024 alone, Lexington Blue is accused of accepting $4.8 million for more than 300 roof construction projects. Most customers never got a new roof.

After sharing his ordeal on LEX 18, Carter heard from the owner of A Team Roofing, who wanted to install a new roof at a fair price.

"Maybe three or four days afterwards, he saw the newscast, and said he felt sorry for me, and showed up. And it was no pressure. He gave me a piece of paper with the amount, and said if you want me, you got my number," Carter said.

While he is still waiting to see the money he gave Lexington Blue, Carter says a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

"I'm getting a really good roof, and at my age, it'll be the last one I have to put on here," Carter said.

In February, a Fayette Circuit judge ordered Lexington Blue to pay restitution and damages to customers. That order came after the attorney general's office filed a civil suit against the company last year. The failed company also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last summer.

