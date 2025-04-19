After puppies were dumped on a highway, Lexington rescue calls for stricter laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ten puppies were found dumped along the Mountain Parkway Friday morning. A good Samaritan rescued the dogs and brought them to Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington.

Anita Spreitzer, the rescue's general manager, told LEX18 there were six shepherd mixes and 4 pit mixes, all around the age of 3 to 4 months. All 10 were crammed into one cage.

"If we had stricter laws here in Kentucky this wouldn't be going on," said Spreitzer. "We have to have solutions to the problems, because the only ones that suffers from all of this are the animals."

Spreitzer is referencing spay and neuter laws. She says in some areas, it's not required before adopting an animal out.

"We have counties in the rural areas that the shelter is only charging a $25 adoption fee, but they aren't fixing the animals," she said.

She says the government needs to step in and fun spay and neuter programs throughout Kentucky.

"This should have never happened, because if the dogs who have these puppies were spayed and neutered, they wouldn't even be here," said Spreitzer.

The punishment for dumping a domestic animal is a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500.