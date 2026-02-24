After receiving strong bipartisan support, 'Logan's Law' passes through Kentucky House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 422, also known as "Logan's Law," passed the Kentucky House of Representatives on Tuesday and now heads to the Kentucky Senate, a release reports.

The bill, named in honor of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, aims to "(eliminate) split verdicts that allow serious offenders to avoid conviction on the most severe offenses," Representative TJ Roberts said in the release.

Tipton was killed in 2015 after Ronald Exantus entered his family's home, stabbing both Tipton and a sibling. Exantus was acquitted of capital murder and first-degree burglary by reason of insanity in 2018, but was found guilty on three counts of assault.

Exantus, despite opposition by the Kentucky Parole Board, was released in October 2025 on mandatory re-entry supervision. He was arrested eight days later in Florida for violating stipulations of his release and not notifying local authorities.

The bill, which has received strong bipartisan support, is sponsored by Roberts and Dan Fister.

"This is a major victory for victims and for every Kentuckian who believes justice must be certain and severe when a child’s life is taken. I will continue to fight until Logan’s Law reaches Governor Beshear’s desk and is signed into law," Roberts said.

