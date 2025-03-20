After remains were found, family of Jessamine County man fear the worst

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Timmy Sterner has been missing for nearly a year. His father, Timothy Sterner, fears that the remains discovered in Jessamine County last week are his son’s.

“I miss him so much, there ain’t a night I lay my head down and sometimes I don’t get no sleep, I’m up all night long,” said Timothy Sterner.

Sterner says the last 11 months have been nearly unbearable without his 27-year-old son, Timmy.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it’s like it ain’t real, losing a child, it just ain’t,” said Sterner.

Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police located remains in a wooded area off of Sulphur Well Road, near where Timmy went missing on April 9.

His father fears the worst.

“He was my son and he got killed, he got murdered I believe that,” said Sterner. “Whatever happened down there, he did not deserve this.”

Despite the overwhelming pain, he has a message to other families who may be missing loved ones.

“There is hope, there’s hope, and please don’t give up on your son or daughter or family member, please don’t give up,” said Sterner.

He also wants to thank law enforcement for their efforts in his son’s case.

The identity of the remains haven’t been released.