After sparking backlash, Lexington church defends viral 'Kill the Devil' VBS skit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Vacation Bible School skit at a Lexington church is drawing national attention and sparking debate online over how churches teach children about good and evil.

A video circulating on social media shows church staff at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church dressed in camouflage walking through the sanctuary carrying airsoft-style rifles during the skit.

In front of pews filled with children, the men pretend to shoot a person portraying the devil while children, led by Pastor Dewayne Walker, chant in celebration,"Take him out, blow him up."

The video quickly spread online, prompting criticism from some parents, faith leaders and viewers who called the portrayal disturbing for an event centered on children.

“If I had sent my child to that VBS, I would be horrified,” Reverend Leah Schade said. “I was shocked. I myself was traumatized thinking about all the children who witnessed this enactment of violence.”

Schade, a seminary professor and ordained minister, said she initially believed the video was generated using artificial intelligence before learning it was real.

As backlash grew, Walker responded in a video posted publicly online.

“Concerning the clip that was shared, it was nothing more than a small part of our vacation Bible school,” Walker said.

Walker later added, “The clip you saw was simply killing the devil.”

The pastor apologized to people offended by the skit but defended the church’s decision to include it, saying Mt. Olivet Baptist Church has used portrayals of “good and evil” during Vacation Bible School for more than 30 years.

“You may not like how we did it,” Walker said. “You may not like we used air rifles that are basically paintball guns, and maybe you’re right, maybe we’re wrong, but understand that we’re painting a real picture for kids to visibly see what’s going on.”

Schade called the skit a “spectacle” and said she worries the viral video could push some families away from church altogether.

She said Vacation Bible School programs should focus on kindness, acceptance and safety rather than violent imagery children may struggle to process.

“Children at that age can’t distinguish between symbols and metaphors and real life,” Schade said. “To me, it was traumatizing to watch, and I think it was potentially traumatizing to those children as well.”

Walker’s comments referenced in this story came from a video he posted publicly online. Attempts to reach him directly for additional comment were unsuccessful.

Megan Mannering is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Megan at megan.mannering@wlex.tv.