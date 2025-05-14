After unexpected death, Lexington missionaries serving in Rwanda mourning loss of daughter

RWANDA, Africa (LEX 18) — A Lexington family serving as missionaries in Rwanda lost their six-year-old daughter Isabella Grace unexpectedly at the end of April.

"She is an amazing, amazing child," said her mother LaShanda Bradley.

Bella died from an asthma attack; now, they're trying to figure out to get her back to Kentucky for the burial. The family has lived in Rwanda since 2022.

"We are a family that is heavily based in our faith, we trust and believe in what He says and we believe that we were called here," said Bradley.

Bradley said her daughter was intelligent, musical, artistic and athletic. At only 6 years old, she leaves behind a legacy.

"She is someone who personifies love, is a beautiful representation of His love," said Bradley.

To get the family of five from Africa to the United States, plus the cost of the funeral, Bradley said they need help.

"We have the expense of trying to get us to the States, airline tickets are not cheap and now the expense of bringing my baby back," said Bradley.

A GoFundMe link can be found here.