Afternoon fire at Lexington Country Club now extinguished

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An afternoon fire at the Lexington Country Club has now been extinguished, the Lexington Fire Department said.

According to LFD, crews were dispatched to 2550 Paris Pike for reports of a structure fire.

They arrived to light smoke coming from the building's attic, but the fire was kept in check by sprinklers. The remaining fire, which was contained to a small ceiling and attic space, was extinguished by crews.

Investigators are on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire. No injuries were reported.