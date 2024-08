LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Lexington Fire Department, a semi-truck trailer caught fire earlier today in the area of Bennett Ave. and Versailles Rd., resulting in a large amount of black smoke.

Crews were dispatched to the area at 12:19 p.m., where the call was upgraded to a structural fire based on the amount of smoke.

According to Battalion Chief Derek Roberts, the fire caused no injuries and did not involve a structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.