Afternoon shooting in Lexington leaves man with non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after an afternoon shooting left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officials responded to the 700 block of Ward Drive around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting with a victim. When they arrived, the found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police report that the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information in connection to the shooting is encouraged to contact police at (859) 258-3600, or anonymously by submitting to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.