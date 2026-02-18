Afternoon shooting on Maywick Drive leaves 15-year-old with 'serious injuries'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15-year-old is with "serious injuries" following an afternoon shooting on Maywick Drive, Lexington Police report.

According to the agency, officials responded to the 1000 block around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting; when they arrived, they found the victim had been shot. The teen was later transported to a local hospital.

Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to check their surveillance camera footage and contact Lexington Police if they have any footage that may help the investigation.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers or through the P3 Tips app.