AG Daniel Cameron releases statement following temporary restraining order on Kentucky abortion bans

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky's attorney general asked for patience Thursday, June 18, 2020, as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police and decides whether the police officers involved will face criminal charges. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 11:13:47-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement following a temporary restraining order on Kentucky's abortion bans, which blocks the state's trigger law and six-week abortion ban.

The Human Life Protection Act, also known as Kentucky's trigger law, prohibited all abortions in the state immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A lawsuit against the Human Life Protection Act was filed Monday.

Cameron says his office will be “seeking relief” from the restraining order.

