FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement following a temporary restraining order on Kentucky's abortion bans, which blocks the state's trigger law and six-week abortion ban.
KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to the restraining order - saying “…We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky…”— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) June 30, 2022
Says his office will be “seeking relief” from the restraining order. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/TUGb28yBa4
The Human Life Protection Act, also known as Kentucky's trigger law, prohibited all abortions in the state immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
A lawsuit against the Human Life Protection Act was filed Monday.
