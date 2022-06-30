FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement following a temporary restraining order on Kentucky's abortion bans, which blocks the state's trigger law and six-week abortion ban.

KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to the restraining order - saying “…We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky…”



Says his office will be "seeking relief" from the restraining order.

The Human Life Protection Act, also known as Kentucky's trigger law, prohibited all abortions in the state immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A lawsuit against the Human Life Protection Act was filed Monday.

