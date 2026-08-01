AI degree sees first full enrollment surge at UK as demand for tech careers grows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life, from helping with grocery lists to answering questions online, and colleges are adapting to that reality.

The University of Kentucky is welcoming its first full class of 33 students into its new artificial intelligence major this fall, with enrollment expected to keep growing as more students prepare for careers in an AI-driven workforce.

Brent Harrison directs the program. He says the degree is built on a foundation of computer science fundamentals; not shortcuts.

"This is not so much a 'here's how you use GPT degree.' This is very much, you learn how to be a good programmer first and then you're learning how to apply those skills to developing and understanding artificial intelligence," Harrison said.

The 120-credit-hour degree includes coursework in programming, machine learning, statistics, and ethics. Harrison says while the degree is similar to computer science, it prepares students for today's technology careers and gives them the flexibility to adapt as AI creates new opportunities.

"Any kind of like analyst positions of data analysts, data scientists, those are positions where an AI major would look really, really appealing," Harrison said.

Harrison says employers will find the most value in using AI not as a replacement for workers, but as a tool to boost productivity.

"Employers are going to figure out the best way or the what I think is the best way to use AI in the workforce, which is not as a replacement but as a like productivity multiplier," Harrison said.

UK also offers an AI certificate open to students across all majors, giving anyone the opportunity to build AI skills. Harrison says ethics is a central part of that instruction.

"I try to make, ethics a big part of it, so understanding that. Anytime you use AI there is a cost, and being able to evaluate that cost versus the outcome that you're hoping to get is important," Harrison said.

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