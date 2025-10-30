Aiden's Angels starting fundraising push to bless families at the hospital during the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While millions of families will spend tomorrow night trick-or-treating out in their neighborhoods, some parents will be in the hospital with their kids during Halloween – and through the holiday season.

The Zumwalt family has plenty of experience with holidays at the hospital, and they hope to offer support to those who are going through difficult times now. Their son, Aiden, was born during the holidays on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

“He naturally being born on a holiday loved all things holidays,” said his mom Cassie.

Aiden was born with a condition called heterotaxy, which involved congenital heart and abdominal defects.

“We kind of decided from the moment that we knew that he might have some of these limitations that we weren't going to let that stop us from giving him the fullest happiest, healthiest life possible,” said Cassie.

Support from a village of family and friends led to the creation of Aiden’s Angels, and the Zumwalts had plenty of holiday celebrations. That includes every Halloween.

“He had an amazing caretaker who was actually a retired special ed teacher,” Cassie shared. “She and her husband one year decided that we were going to transform his costume to incorporate his wheelchair. That Halloween we did, we did a theme and all of our village rallied around us and did the theme with us, so he was a race car driver.”

In the following years, Aiden became an astronaut and a disco ball.

“We have continued to celebrate him and celebrate Halloween since his passing, so it's just a joy for us.”

Aiden died in 2023 in the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s when Aiden’s Angels really spread its wings.

“Each year for the you anniversary of his passing and for his birthday we do as much as we can to bless as many families as possible who are stuck in the hospital at the holidays,” said Cassie.

Aiden would have turned 17 this year. In turn, the Zumwalts want to help 17 families. With the holiday season just around the corner, they're beginning their big donation push starting tomorrow on Halloween.

This is year two for the donation drive. Last holiday season, Aiden’s Angels raised $10,000 to help 22 families at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital

“All of this kind of falls with lots of anniversaries,” Cassie said. “The anniversary of his passing, Thanksgiving, Christmas, then his birthday.”

“Doing this and being able to bless others and be able to share his story and allow people to feel his joy and continue his legacy is the biggest blessing.”

With the start of the big donation push, you can learn more about Aiden’s Angels and how to support families and kids in the hospital here.