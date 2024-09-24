Aircraft diverted to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in emergency landing

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — An aircraft headed for Chicago made an emergency landing at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, the Somerset Fire Department (SFD) reports.

According to a social media post by the department, crews were dispatched to the airport to standby for the emergency landing. A 2024 Pilatus PC-12 fixed wing aircraft was headed to Chicago from Savannah, Georgia when it was diverted to the airport, where it landed safely.

Crews were dispatched following reports of the aircraft experiencing cabin smoke. The cause was found to be electrical, SFD reports.