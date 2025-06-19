AirEvac Lifeteam nicknames its new medical helicopter "Dorothy" after tornado

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No, this isn't Oz. This is the London-Corbin Airport.

AirEvac Lifeteam 179 welcomed a new medical helicopter this week after its previous one was damaged in the EF-4 tornado that tore through southeastern Kentucky.

Fittingly, the team decided to name the new life-saving aircraft "Dorothy."

After 28 days without a helicopter, its team is now able to get back in the air and respond to transport calls across the area.

"It's been...a lot of emotions, really, but I think reassuring that we're back up doing what we do best," said flight nurse Amy Kahn.

Kahn was part of one of the first crews back in action this week.

"I have missed flying so much," she said.

As the team awaited the new helicopter and moved to a new hangar, neighboring Air Evac teams have been responding to calls to the area instead.

“The AEL 179 team has not missed a beat, immediately utilizing our extensive network of resources from nearby bases,” said Air Evac program manager Letch Day, in a Facebook post on Friday.

“However, everyone is excited to get back to serving patients with our own aircraft back in service.”

While there may be a concrete pad in place of a yellow brick road, crew members call themselves grateful to be able to get to a happy ending after a tragic storm.

"I feel grateful and thankful that I get to do this. And that I have the crew members that I do," Kahn said.