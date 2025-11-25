Airport officials recommend patience and early arrival as holiday crowds surge nationwide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FAA predicts this week will be the busiest airports have seen for Thanksgiving in 15 years.

Tuesday, Nov. 25 is expected to be the peak travel day, with more than 52,000 passengers across the country taking to the skies. The FAA forecasts Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday will see the heaviest air traffic during the holiday week.

Blue Grass Airport expects about 2,500 people will be departing on the Tuesday, a large number for just one day at the airport.

"For folks looking to travel this weekend for Thanksgiving it's a festive and fun time a year to hit the road and get on some planes to visit your loved ones," said Blue Grass Airport's Community Relations Manager Lauren Simmerman.

Airport officials recommend travelers stay patient and expect larger crowds than usual during the busy travel period.

"The most important things to remember are be patient, expect — you might see a few more people than you're typically traveling. And an important thing to note is just keep in touch with your airline via their website or mobile app for any updates to your flight," said Simmerman.

Travelers should arrive at Blue Grass Airport 90 minutes before departure, though some airports may require longer arrival times. Airport officials recommend checking with individual airports for their specific timing recommendations.

For those bringing Thanksgiving treats, the TSA website offers a "What Can I Bring?" tool (Food | Transportation Security Administration) where travelers can search specific items like pies or casseroles to ensure proper packing.

"TSA has a really great website, kinda what can I carry. You can actually type those things in, whether it's a pie or a casserole. it's just a great resource to use before you get stopped and maybe can't take something with you that you thought you could," said Simmerman.

Blue Grass Airport doesn't expect any operational issues throughout the week.

"We always kind of prepare for this to be a busy time for us. Things operationally are running pretty smooth for us on our end, and we will continue to do so," said Simmerman.

