Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Alcohol believed to have played a role in vehicle flipping with infant inside, police report

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Police, authorities responded to the 400 block of Park Avenue at approximately 5:55 PM to reports of a car flipped with an infant inside the vehicle.

Police report that it is believed that the vehicle hit several parked cars before flipping.

The infant and driver, a woman, were removed from the vehicle and transported to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have played a role.

The roadway remains closed as police continue their investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18