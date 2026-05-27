Alert issued in Fayette County after 'unusually high number' of non-fatal drug overdoses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A drug overdose alert has been issued in Fayette County after an "unusually high number of suspected nonfatal drug overdose encounters" in the last week, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports.

According to the data from the Kentucky Drug Overdose Alert System provided to LFCHD, Fayette County has seen one fatal and 33 nonfatal overdoses between May 21 and May 27.

"As a result, people who use drugs in or around this area should take caution to protect themselves," LFCHD said on social media.

Find where to get naloxone or more information about LFCHD's harm reduction program, located at 650 Newtown Pike, here.

The public can also call 1-800-696-1996 to get more information on overdose prevention and detection, crisis response, and medical intervention for individuals using drugs.