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Alert issued in Fayette County after 'unusually high number' of non-fatal drug overdoses

Overdose Deaths
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - A container of Narcan, a brand name version of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone, sits on a table following a demonstration at the Health and Human Services Humphrey Building on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Washington. The number of U.S. fatal overdoses fell in 2023 — for only the second time since the current national epidemic of drug deaths began more than three decades ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the numbers on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Overdose Deaths
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A drug overdose alert has been issued in Fayette County after an "unusually high number of suspected nonfatal drug overdose encounters" in the last week, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports.

According to the data from the Kentucky Drug Overdose Alert System provided to LFCHD, Fayette County has seen one fatal and 33 nonfatal overdoses between May 21 and May 27.

"As a result, people who use drugs in or around this area should take caution to protect themselves," LFCHD said on social media.

Find where to get naloxone or more information about LFCHD's harm reduction program, located at 650 Newtown Pike, here.

The public can also call 1-800-696-1996 to get more information on overdose prevention and detection, crisis response, and medical intervention for individuals using drugs.

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