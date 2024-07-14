Alice Carter Foundation gives away backpacks to students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been nearly four years since the death of 82-year-old Alice Carter, and a non-profit in her name has honored her by giving away free backpacks to students going back to school.

Excited smiles graced many kids' faces on Saturday after receiving a free backpack in honor of the late Alice Carter.

"Just seeing the kids' faces, when they come in and get a backpack. It's a blessing to all of us who are involved. My siblings, my cousins, my friends, my mothers friends that are out here supporting this organization," said Vanessa Smothers, who is Carter's daughter and the Alice Carter Foundation president.

Carter was 82-years-old when she was shot and killed in a drive-by in her driveway on West Fifth Street back in 2020.

"We're gonna continue to do it until we no longer can do it no more, until the day we die we're gonna honor her. And continue to give out backpacks, continue to give out food bags and personal hygiene bags to the homeless," said Smothers.

The foundation also has a spiritual advisor, Christian Smith, who knew Carter very well. "Alice Carter, she was a beacon of light in our community. She was a mighty woman of God, she was kind to everyone she met even if she didn't particularly agree with what you said or did she still gave you a helping hand or advice and she was a great cook."

News Inmate dead after she was provided fentanyl by another inmate: KSP reports Erin Rosas

Smothers says giving back to the community is what her mom would have wanted. Now, 93 kids grades kindergarten through 12th that stopped by the Eastside Library Branch in Lexington will go back to school with a new backpack and school supplies. Some of that supplies consists of pens, pencils, glue and safety scissors.

"It makes me feel overjoyed. Even through all of the tragedy of her untimely sense of death. We were able to come together, not just as a family, but as a community and show that in all things there is still light," admits Smith. "To see their faces and to see them excited about education . See them excited about receiving the gift of a backpack."

The foundation says there are three ways to honor Alice. The first is by donating to the foundation to help them support the community: "The second is to spread the word. Get it out. Cause we don't want this to be a one-location event. We want this to be throughout multiple locations throughout the city," explains Smith. "Spread the word! Just spread the word that we're giving away food bags, personal hygiene bags, backpacks," said Smothers.

The third way is to keep God at the forefront and be present, just like Carter would have.

"We're gonna still be here and fighting even for the ones who haven't gotten justice," said Smith.

Smothers says the foundation plans to create personal hygiene bags for the homeless sometime down the road.