Inmate dead after she was allegedly provided fentanyl by another inmate: KSP reports

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an investigation is underway after police were notified by Fulton County Detention Center that a female inmate died on Friday evening after another inmate allegedly gave her fentanyl.

KSP detailed that at on Friday 40-year-old Charlina M. Easley was found "unresponsive" in her cell and was taken to a local medical center where she was pronounced dead.

Upon investigating, police found that another inmate, identified by police as 42-year-old Brandy Reynolds, had allegedly "concealed fentanyl" on herself during intake at the jail. Reynolds, police said, reportedly provided Easley and other female inmates with the fentanyl.

Accoring to KSP, Reynolds has been charged by detectives with "six counts of promoting contraband."

A toxicology report was conducted on Easley and results are pending at this time, KSP noted.

