All aboard 'The Polar Express' in Stearns, Kentucky
Posted at 7:44 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 07:50:03-05
STEARNS, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz and Evan Leake traveled to Stearns, Kentucky, to check out The Polar Express train ride.
The last day to book a ride on The Polar Express is December 23.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to Stearns the POLAR EXPRESS™ Ride | Polar Express at the Big South Fork Scenic Railway (stearnsthepolarexpressride.com).
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox!