1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries following afternoon I-75 southbound crash

UPDATE: August 31 at 6:38 p.m.
According to Lexington Police, one person is dead and one is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on I-75 southbound Saturday afternoon.
Police report that they received a call around 4:15 p.m. concerning a reckless driver in the area. That call was later updated to a collision involving three vehicles.
When authorities arrived, one individual was dead, and another was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third person was also transported with what is to be believed to be non-life threatening.
The section of interstate is expected to be closed for a while longer while authorities clear the scene.
The reckless driver is being investigated as the cause of the collision, but is not confirmed.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported that a vehicle collision has left all three lanes of 1-75 southbound near mile marker 102 closed. The collision was reported just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the KYTC, motorists can use Exit 104 to detour.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.