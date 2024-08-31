1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries following afternoon I-75 southbound crash

UPDATE: August 31 at 6:38 p.m.

According to Lexington Police, one person is dead and one is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on I-75 southbound Saturday afternoon.

Police report that they received a call around 4:15 p.m. concerning a reckless driver in the area. That call was later updated to a collision involving three vehicles.

When authorities arrived, one individual was dead, and another was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third person was also transported with what is to be believed to be non-life threatening.

The section of interstate is expected to be closed for a while longer while authorities clear the scene.

The reckless driver is being investigated as the cause of the collision, but is not confirmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported that a vehicle collision has left all three lanes of 1-75 southbound near mile marker 102 closed. The collision was reported just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the KYTC, motorists can use Exit 104 to detour.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

