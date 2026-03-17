All lanes of I-75 southbound near 93-mile marker in Madison County closed due to collision

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — All lanes of I-75 southbound near the 93-mile marker in Madison County are currently closed due to a collision, KYTC reports.

Drivers are urged to use caution due to current icy road conditions. The Madison County Sheriff Office reports that authorities are currently working weather-related multiple collisions on I-75, and encourage drivers to avoid travel if possible.

If the public must drive, they should decrease speed, increase stopping distance, and accelerate and decelerate slowly.