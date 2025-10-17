Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-75 reopens after collision involving 7 vehicles, including dump truck

Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

I-75 southbound has reopened following an afternoon collision involving seven vehicles, including a dump truck.

According to Lexington Police, a dump truck was unable to stop for slowed traffic resulting in the collision.

Five individuals were transported with minor injuries, including two children.

Original Story:

All lanes of I-75 southbound are shut down at Newtown Pike (Exit 115) due to an injury collision involving multiple vehicles, Lexington Police report.

Authorities report that the collision occurred just before the North Broadway exit (Exit 113). According to lexwrecks, traffic is being diverted to Newtown Pike until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and seek alternative routes.

