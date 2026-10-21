Alleged ICE operations in Woodford County spark fear, local group steps up to help residents

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Reports of alleged ICE operations are creating fear among residents in Woodford County, prompting a local group to step in and help those who are afraid to leave their homes.

Versailles police say they have received reports of the alleged activity, but their officers are not involved.

A local group called the San Patricios is stepping up to help their community. A member of the group, who asked not to be identified, said they are assisting people with day-to-day needs so they feel safer.

"We don't mind giving rides to work, rides home, getting groceries for them. It doesn't matter, anything like that," the group member said.

I reached out to ICE for more information about its operations in Woodford County but have not received a response.

In Versailles, the San Patricios say they plan to continue offering help to people who reach out.

"We don't approve of ICE being here in any way," the group member said.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.