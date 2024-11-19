Allegiant announces new low-fare flight from Blue Grass Airport to Sarasota in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Allegiant Travel Company recently announced new nationwide flight routes, including a one-way flight from Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to Sarasota, Florida for as low as $59 beginning in April 2025.

“We’re excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand."

"By connecting more cities, we’re making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories. Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly," added Wells. "Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers.”

Ahead of the holidays the company reported that the history making expansions, "is driven by robust leisure demand and the company’s commitment to providing ultra-low-cost airfare to underserved communities with limited or no air service."

Allegiant listed the following new route from Blue Grass Airport:

One-way fares as low as $59 to Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport beginning on April 3, 2025.

Find additional new routes on the Allegiant website.

