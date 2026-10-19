How to tell the difference between allergies and respiratory illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As allergy symptoms overlap with cold and flu season, a University of Kentucky pediatric professor says parents should watch for key differences, including fever and changes in their child's behavior.

Bethany Hodge, a professor of pediatric population health and strategy with the University of Kentucky Department of Pediatrics, says allergies can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and itchy eyes. However, respiratory illnesses can produce similar symptoms, making it difficult for people to determine the cause.

Hodge says parents should pay particular attention to fever when evaluating symptoms in children.

"With kids especially, I'm paying attention to fever. Fever in young infants is a whole different ballgame, and then fever in older kids can be a really important concrete signal to you as their caretaker that something is up," Hodge said.

A temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher is an important sign to watch for, Hodge said. Parents should also consider other symptoms and changes in their child's behavior when deciding whether to seek medical care.

Treatment depends on the cause of the symptoms. Antihistamines may help relieve allergy symptoms, while viral illnesses may require supportive care and age-appropriate fever reducers.

Hodge also cautions parents about giving children over-the-counter cough and cold medicines, particularly at younger ages.

"Things with cough and cold medicines, we generally don't recommend those for kids under 7 unless they're in some particular circumstances," Hodge said. "So I think it's just important to look at the back of the box or talk with your doctor about what might be appropriate for the kiddo, to address their symptoms if possible and to be age-appropriate for them."

She recommends regular hand-washing and staying up to date on vaccinations to help protect against respiratory illnesses. Parents should consult a health care professional about appropriate treatments for their child's age and symptoms.

If symptoms persist for more than a week, Hodge says it may be time to speak with a medical professional. She also notes that early flu testing can help determine whether antiviral treatment may be an option.

Parents should contact a health care professional if they are concerned about their child's symptoms, particularly if the child has a fever or shows changes in behavior. Fever in infants younger than 3 months requires prompt medical evaluation.

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