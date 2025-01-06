Nearly 40,000 without power across Kentucky as winter storm system continues

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is experiencing nearly 40,000 power outages across the region, with western Kentucky being the hardest hit.

According to poweroutage.us, a site that collects and records live power outage data from across the US, Henderson County is currently experiencing the highest amount of outages at 6,944.

Farther east, the power outages are less significant, with customers in Jackson, Rockcastle and Breathitt experiencing under 1000 outages each.

Crittenden is also experiencing a large amount of outages at 2,218, and neighboring Livingston with 1,600.

The LG&E KU outage map is currently reporting 4,548 of their customers are without power throughout Kentucky.