Alvarado, Dembo clash on affordability, housing and 'Big Beautiful Bill' in Lexington debate for Barr's seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The two candidates competing to succeed Rep. Andy Barr in Congress faced off in Lexington, where they were pressed on how Congress should address some of the biggest issues facing Central Kentucky.

Republican Ralph Alvarado, a physician and former state senator, met Democrat Zach Dembo, a Lexington attorney, Navy veteran and former federal prosecutor, in a debate. The two are running to take over Barr's 6th District seat as he campaigns for U.S. Senate.

Affordability opened the debate between the two men on Thursday.

"You shouldn't have to pay more than your growth in wages for the same groceries you bought a year ago," Dembo said.

"We have to continue to work on, make sure we keep our taxes low," Alvarado said.

From there, the questions moved to housing, SNAP, childcare and healthcare, putting their views on the role of the federal government on display.

"We have to make sure we take care of those that are in need and families that are requiring that," Alvarado said.

"They should absolutely step in. It's their job to help those families," Dembo said.

The hour also grew contentious, with both candidates accusing the other of misrepresenting their record and positions.

Data centers brought some agreement. Both called for ratepayer protections, while emphasizing local control.

"I don't think communities should be paying for those higher electric rates or for any kind of increased water rates," Alvarado said.

"When a local community doesn't want a data center, they shouldn't have one. Period," Dembo said.

Both were also asked where they would break with their own side.

"I thought it was ridiculous that Biden did not secure the southern border," Dembo said.

"I think we need to end the war in Iran. Is what we need to do right now, and that's the thing I'm going to break on," Alvarado said.

One fight kept coming back: the "One Big Beautiful Bill." Alvarado defended it. Dembo opposed the overall package, while supporting some provisions.

Afterward, the campaigns addressed that divide.

"I have been vocal about the parts of the one big beautiful bill that I'm against things like Medicaid cuts, things like tax cuts for the ultra wealthy," Dembo said.

"When you are voting for an entire piece of legislation, you vote for everything that is in it," said Tim Murtaugh, an Alvarado campaign advisor.

Alvarado has received President Trump's endorsement, while Dembo is endorsed by Gov. Andy Beshear.