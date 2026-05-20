Amber Spradlin's cousin wins republican primary for Floyd County Judge-Executive

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly three years after Amber Spradlin was found stabbed to death in a Floyd County home, her cousin is running for county judge executive, citing concerns about emergency response failures that she believes may have contributed to the tragedy.

On Tuesday, Dr. Debbie Hall beat two republican challengers in the 2026 primary. She will take on incumbent Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams in November.

Hall says Spradlin's June 2023 death and questions surrounding an unresponded to 911 call motivated her campaign.

"It had a lot to do with it, yes," Hall said when asked if the case influenced her decision to run.

M.K. McKinney is charged with murder in Spradlin's death. His father, Dr. Michael McKinney, and Josh Mullins face tampering charges. Court records show they are accused of helping cover up the crime. All three have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Spradlin's estate, a 911 call was made from the McKinney home on the day of the death, but Dr. McKinney reportedly told dispatchers no emergency services were needed. The call was canceled and police did not respond. Court records indicate the call involved another man in the home who was bleeding, in an unrelated incident at the time.

Hall believes police could have saved Spradlin's life if they had been dispatched.

"I think that would have changed the whole outcome of things," she said.

Before Spradlin's death, local officials moved the county's 911 dispatch center from Kentucky State Police to Prestonsburg's 911 center. Hall believes this reorganization led to policy failures and limited coverage.

"I would like to be able to repair relations with them and have the Kentucky State Police a little more involved in our county with 911 service," Hall said.

If elected, Hall wants to establish county-wide ambulance service and secure funding to hire additional sheriff's deputies for around-the-clock emergency coverage.

"It's been a tragedy. Amber's dead. There's nothing I can do to bring her back or to change any of that, but we might be able to save some other people from having to go through the same thing," Hall said.

Incumbent Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams was unavailable for comment but is scheduled to speak with LEX 18 Thursday. He is an independent and did not run in the primary.