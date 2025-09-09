Amen House in Georgetown continues to feed families in need throughout the community

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday marks Hunger Action Day across Kentucky, but inside Georgetown’s Amen House food pantry, it’s really no different from any other day.

“This is what the pantry looks like. We serve, typically 50 families a day in the three hours that we're open, every single day that we're open,” said Michelle Carlisle with Amen House.

Carlisle was referencing the many volunteers who pushed shopping carts up and down the pantry’s aisles, loading carts for some of those 50 families whose turn it is this month to receive their groceries. Towards the end of this cycle they can also pick up what’s called a "protein pack" to help make ends meet until the next cycle.

“The cost of food, while it soars quickly, it takes a long time to come back down. While we're seeing a little relief, food prices are still high,” Carlisle said.

She also indicated that the need would increase ahead of the fall season and closer to the holidays. That means the more people can afford to give now and in the coming weeks and months, the better it’ll be for their clients.

“We are always open for donations, anytime the food pantry is open, and we have a new drop off lane,” Carlise explained. “Just drive around the back of the building, even if it's something from you own garden."

The Amen House has a new location at 533 E. Washington Street in Georgetown. You’ll enter the driveway and head to the left. Anyone can bring donations, and anyone is welcome to a sack lunch on Monday through Friday with no questions asked. Those in need can even take multiple lunches if you’re bringing them home to other family members.

“The need usually picks up on those on Friday because we’re closed on the weekends,” Carlisle said.