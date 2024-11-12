American Legion Post 313 members remember their time in service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At American Legion Post 313, their mission is to serve those who have served.

"Until after Iraq, it was the first time I ever had someone say 'thank you for your service,' it was a shock to me I didn't know how to answer," said Vietnam veteran John Lingenfelter.

On a day of thanks for those who wore a uniform, Lingenfelter remembers when a thank you was hard to come by. He served from 1966-1970 as a radio operator, with 1967-1968 in Vietnam.

"We were fighting for our country, we were fighting for what we thought was right, then when you get home and get off the plane the hostility is unbelievable you know," said Lingenfelter.

Commander of American Legion Post 313 Jenny Lynn Cornn served 24 years in the Air Force. She enlisted in the 1980s when being a female in the service was rarely accepted.

"There were a lot of men who didn't think we needed to be in the military, I even had a supervisor one time tell me I don't believe women should be in the military, you should be barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen," said Cornn.

She worked in maintenance and operations and served missions to Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

"Unless you're in the military you don't know how much we sacrifice, and it's a big thing we miss a lot of holidays and family functions but overall we're doing it because we love this nation," said Cornn.

What brought Lingenfelter and Cornn together was the post. They described the organization as a family.

"It's the camaraderie that people miss from the military," said Cornn.

Marine veteran Troy Hopkins is also a member. Hopkins served from 2010-2014 and was stationed for two years in Okinawa, Japan. He was a range instructor.

"I was able to be a part of the fighting force that was established before this country was established," said Hopkins. "It gave me more of a sense of purpose and a sense of appreciation for what I can do."

Nov. 11 is a day of recognition, which for some veterans, is hard to accept.

"People come up to me and I get 'thank you for your service' and it's weird to me, I didn't do it for that," said Hopkins.

If you're interested in becoming an American Legion member, visit your local chapter to get signed up.