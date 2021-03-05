American Red Cross sends supply vans to Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — American Red Cross sends vans full of supplies to flooding victims

The Kentucky Regional American Red Cross dispatched nearly 70 staff and volunteers Friday morning to deliver supplies to victims of severe flooding throughout Kentucky.

American Red Cross Regional Kentucky CEO Steve Cunanan said the relief efforts will come in various stages.

"Right now, we're in the middle of assessing what is the extent of the damage," he said. "We haven't been able to access some of the areas, but right now we're getting into them."

LEX 18

Cunanan said his crews are seeing families in dire need of assistance as flood damage compounds with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have joblessness through the pandemic. You have it all," he said. "And now, your home is damaged. The place that you felt was secure the place that you went to is not there any longer. What do you do? And we would love to have people help us, help them."

Cunanan said the Red Cross' first priority is to make sure those displaced have a place to stay. Next is assessing the damage with the help of local emergency management teams, while the third step of delivering supplies like food, water and cleaning tools.

The Red Cross also delivered blankets and "comfort kits" full of personal hygiene items to victims Friday.

LEX 18

"We're gonna stick around until this is done; until people don't need us anymore," Cunanan said. "We have no timeline for how long we're going to stay. We will stay as long as people need us. And that's the commitment that we have. That's why it's extremely important that our community support the American Red Cross."

Click here for all the information needed to donate to flood victims in Kentucky.

If financial donations are not possible for someone who wants to help, sign up to volunteer at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.