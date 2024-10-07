American Water's billing system offline after 'cybersecurity incident' reported

American Water Company reported that on Oct. 3 a "cybersecurity incident" occurred that resulted in certain systems being deactivated in order to protect the data of customers.

The company learned of "unauthorized activity in our computer networks and systems," and immediately contacted law enforcement and third-party security professionals to assist with the investigation into finding the origin of the incident.

Due to the incident, the company reported that the MyWater billing system is offline and billing has been paused until further notice.

"There will be no late charges or services shut off while MyWater remains unavailable," the company's website read.

The company added that this is an ongoing investigation and officials will provide updates as they become available.

