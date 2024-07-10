Amid investigation of former pastor, LexCity Church decides to 'permanently cease' ministry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amid an investigation into a former pastor and financial difficulty, LexCity Church has announced they will 'permanently cease' their ministry.

In a letter, the church's leadership said they voted to cease the ministry, citing the investigation of a former pastor and "effects of the financial situation our church inherited several years ago."

Leadership says they have "lost the ability to remain financially viable and fulfill our God-given mission."

They added that they feel the decision "is in the best interest of the Kingdom and our community."