Amish buggy, vehicle crash leaves several injured in Breckinridge County, KSP reports

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that several people were injured after a vehicle rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Thursday in Breckinridge County.

KSP detailed that at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, police received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office regarding an injury collision near the 14,000 block of KY259 south.

The preliminary investigation, according to KSP, found that a 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling south when the driver rear-ended the horse-drawn buggy.

KSP added that the operator of the buggy, along with three juveniles, were taken by helicopter to a Louisville hospital. One of the juveniles remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.

KSP noted that the crash continues to be under investigation.

