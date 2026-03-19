An alert dog for Atlas: Woodford County family raising funds for a diabetic alert dog for 8-year-old girl

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 8-year-old Woodford County girl living with Type 1 diabetes is raising money for a specially trained alert dog that could change her life.

Atlas Redwine was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two years ago with no warning and no family history.

Her family is on a mission to get her a diabetic alert dog. The dog would be her constant companion at school and at home, knowing what to do and how to alert someone in an emergency.

"She does have devices she has to wear 24/7, however those devices are usually about 15 minutes behind of what her body's actually doing. But dogs know and can tell you instantly without having to wait," Rachel Redwine said.

Atlas faces the challenges that come with the diagnosis like a champ, but her mother says her family and teachers are always on high alert.

"It's a terrifying moment. They get too low, she can have seizures and become unconscious. She has to carry her emergency medicine on her 24/7 so it's something that's always in the back of your head day and night. So it's scary but she takes it so well," Redwine said.

"It's like having a newborn again that just never grows up because I'm having to get up every night just to watch her sugar. It updates every five minutes so we're still having to set alarms every night just to check her sugar. But that's okay she's worth doing it for and I'll do it the rest of my life if I need to," Redwine added.

Despite the challenges, Atlas hardly lets the diagnosis define her.

"She's in second grade, she loves to read, she loves her video games, she's a great girl. She is the light in everybody's life," Redwine said.

A specially trained service dog comes with a hefty price tag. The family is raising $22,500 to cover the total costs, including transportation to Kentucky and training. The fundraiser has already gotten attention from the community, with more than $3,000 raised.

"She's got a name picked out already. Juice Box!" Redwine said.

They are hoping Juice Box can join the family soon.

"I have literally been waiting forever," Atlas said.

If you'd like to help bring Juice Box to the Redwine family, you can donate via the GoFundMe here: Fundraiser by Rachel Redwine : Help Atlas Get a Diabetic Alert Dog

