'An old soul': Pastor remembers 11-year-old killed in ATV accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tight-knit community is in mourning after an 11-year-old boy, Benton Lester, was killed in an ATV accident on Friday night.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Lester’s ATV fell off the edge of Deep Creek Road in Mackville before colliding with a culvert. He was later found by a family member.

“He was just doing what he loved, taking care of his cows, and he wasn't expecting to be called home that day,” said Jordan Simpson, pastor at Unity Baptist Church.

Simpson, who was with the family at the scene and later at the hospital, told LEX 18 that Benton was responding before being loaded onto the Air Evac.

“He was able to tell his family he loved them, he told his grandma to tell everyone he loves them, and he was able to talk to his momma,” said Simpson. No one knew that when the helicopter took off that'd be the last time they'd see him.”

At UK Hospital, the coroner confirmed that Benton had died due to his injuries.

“It was like someone let the air out of the room when we found out,” said Simpson. “It was devastating, it was a shock.”

In an emotional reflection, Simpson recalled memories of Benton, who he described as having “an old soul.” The pastor shared that Benton loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and often interacted with older community members at local stockyards.

“I like to say that Benton was a 70-year-old man trapped in an 11-year-old’s body. He had his own seat at the stockyards, he’d get up there with the old farmers and bid with them. He could talk on an adult level, he loved swapping stories.”

Addressing the grief felt throughout the community, Simpson said, “Jesus didn't say everything happens for a reason, He said ‘I'm with you in everything,’ and that's what we're clinging to right now.”

As the family navigates an unimaginable loss, Simpson said they hope that Benton’s story changes someone else’s life.

“I think it's fair that after a family's been through that kind of tragedy, the least we can do is share that message that there is hope through Christ,” said Simpson.

To honor Benton’s memory, his family is organizing a parade of four-wheelers, side-by-sides, and motorcycles in Perryville on Friday at 2 p.m. Community members are invited to participate in what they hope will be the perfect send-off for their son.

Additionally, a memorial account has been established at Farmers National Bank. Contributions can be made to Stephen or Savannah Lester by mailing checks to FNB, P.O. Box 282, Perryville, KY, 40468.