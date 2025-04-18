Watch Now
Anderson County Fire team gifts boy with critical illness a custom fire truck

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Anderson County Fire Protection District recently gifted a critically ill 5-year-old boy a customized small fire truck, the department reported.

Officials detailed on social media that Remi Newton was diagnosed with a "critical illness and faces significant medical challenges." Members of the department came together and gifted Remi a customized fire truck of his own.

Remi was presented the truck before recruit training, and he received a certificate of promotion, making him an honorary firefighter, the post read.

Have fun in your new truck, Remi!

Watch the moment Remi received his truck in the post below.

