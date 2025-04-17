Anderson County flood victims recovering one load of laundry at a time

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County Emergency Management is offering free laundry and shower services to flood victims.

On Wednesday, Lynn Robinson brought by what clothes he could salvage.

"Instead of throwing them away I brought them up here to wash them, that's all I got left," said Robinson.

Robinson told LEX18 he was out of town when the floods ravaged his property.

"It got up to the roof on my house," said Robinson. "All the windows and doors are open and it's airing out, it's drying out now."

Emergency management director Amy Womack said her team has been out delivering meals and toiletries, helping clean up debris and more.

"I'm overwhelmed by the kindness of the people," said Womack. "They've struggled, their hearts are broken, their possessions are gone, but they all still smile."

The laundry and showers will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm at Century Bank Park through April 22.