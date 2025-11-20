Animal control officers' quick thinking rescues student from traffic danger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Fayette County animal control officers became unlikely heroes Monday when they rescued a child on the autism spectrum who had run away from school and was heading toward a dangerous stretch of New Circle Road.

Sergeant Riley and recruit Chess were responding to a call about aggressive dogs when Chess spotted the child running dangerously close to the busy roadway. The student had left Meadowthorpe Elementary School grounds and was moving toward an area where a barrier opens directly onto New Circle Road.

"We were going down New Circle Road, I was driving and she was the passenger," said Riley. "She said she saw a kid running down New Circle Road."

Riley immediately took action to prevent the child from reaching the road opening.

"I cut over to where the barrier ends, drove in reverse to this kid, and she jumped out and tried to get him and he ran from her, so I used my truck to stop him from getting to the part where it opens up into New Circle so that he'd have to run the other way," Riley said.

Their official training is for animals, of course, so they never could have planned how uniquely equipped they were to save the little boy's life.

"I've worked a lot with autistic children over the past ten plus years," said Chess. "I know what signs to look for and he had some of those signs, like cupping his ears from the noise and the way he was running."

The agency confirmed the student is on the autism spectrum.

Working together, the officers safely retrieved the child and shielded him from speeding traffic.

"We went into action and we got him to safety. That's all we wanted," Chess said.

The incident highlights how first responders step up regardless of their official duties when lives are at stake.

"We're here for the community, regardless, pets, humans, if something is wrong and we are there, we're gonna try to do everything in our power to right that situation," Chess said.

A Fayette County Public Schools official reported that the student "briefly left school grounds" on Monday. The school noted that "we take this incident extremely seriously as student safety is our top priority."

As the investigation continues, the school is reviewing security procedures, staff training and physical security measures.