Animal cruelty charges dropped against Lexington man caught throwing dog on camera

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two counts of animal cruelty have been dismissed against a man who was caught on doorbell camera footage in 2024 throwing his girlfriend's dog down a flight of stairs during an argument.

Investigators said Adam Green admitted to hurting the dog to upset his girlfriend.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control Cruelty Investigator Lt. Jai Hamilton said the office received an email in July 2024 with the footage and a description of what happened at an apartment complex on Camelot Drive on July 15.

The video shows Green throwing the dog down the stairs. A second clip appears to show him tossing the same dog outside the apartment again.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Hamilton, Green carried a pit bull one-handed by its collar with all four legs lifted into the air and the weight of the dog suspended by its neck.

"If you're asking if I'm unhappy with the resolutions, I wish they took animal abuse more seriously," Hamilton said.

Green later told Hamilton he used his girlfriend's dogs against her during an argument to upset her. Neither dog was injured during the incident.

"This type of crime is an indicator that there is something seriously wrong with this offender. So the fact that this case was dismissed is pretty concerning," Hamilton said.

Court documents show prosecutors dropped both charges last month. Records reveal the case dragged on for more than a year, with the court date postponed multiple times. A bench warrant was issued March 13 after Green failed to appear in court.

"I always push for a stronger punishment than what is often given. But at the end of the day it's out of my hands, my job is to prepare the case and gather the evidence and issue the charge. And then once that's done, it's in the court's hands to prosecute," Hamilton said.

We reached out to Green via phone call for comment and left a message, but have not received a call back.

We reached out to the Office of the Fayette County Attorney to ask why the case was dismissed. This is what we received back:

“This case was dismissed due to evidentiary limitations, including the unavailability of the sole witness and the only individual capable of authenticating the video evidence in court. Responding officers reported no visible signs of injury at the time of the complaint. We understand the concern these situations raise and remain committed to holding individuals accountable when the evidence supports prosecution.”

If you are concerned for an animal's well being or safety, you are encouraged to contact Animal Control at (859) 255-9033.

If you or a loved one feels unsafe, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

