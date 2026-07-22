Anita Franklin Back-to-School Block Party returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The community is invited to honor the legacy of Anita Franklin by continuing a community tradition she started.

The Anita Franklin Community Block Party returns tonight at Charles Young Park with free school supplies, food, games and live entertainment to help families prepare for the new school year.

Ricardo Franklin, Anita's son, says she started the neighborhood block party several years ago to bring the community together. After her passing, they decided to carry on the event in her honor.

"It means a lot because she cared so much about her community and the city of Lexington as a whole," said Ricardo. "So to be able to give back, especially to the kids—she loved the kids a lot."

This year, organizers are giving out 300 bookbags filled with school supplies to kids in need. Officials say the only thing parents need to do is bring their child to pick up a bag.

The Block Party runs from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend — whether they need school supplies or just want to enjoy an evening with the community.