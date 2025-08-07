Anita Franklin's legacy lives on through back-to-school block party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A special block party was held Wednesday evening to celebrate the start of school and remember activist Anita Franklin, whose work to combat youth violence continues through her son.

Ricardo Franklin has stepped into his mother's former role as Community Outreach Coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff, carrying forward her mission of bringing the community together.

"Seeing her impact, the way she's touched people still to this day, that means a lot to me," Ricardo said.

"She laid such a great foundation for me to follow in her footsteps. She made it so easy for me to pick up right where she left off and run with it," he said.

Anita Franklin passed away in 2020. She was known for her work to combat youth violence after her son, and Ricardo's brother, Antonio, was shot and killed in Lexington 11 years ago.

"I always have this with me...it's a fingerprint. So each day I have him across my chest and I feel like everything I do, they're right there with me. So it is truly an honor, like I said, to continue their names, their legacies in each and everything that I do," Ricardo said.

The Anita Franklin Community Back to School Block Party at Charles Young Park invited community members to interact with law enforcement and first responders, enjoy snacks, connect with community resources, and collect back-to-school essentials including clothing.

"It's a lot of enjoyment, everybody's enjoying themselves, the vibes are good," said Desmond Burch, who attended the event with his three children.

In a first for the block party, members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office helped distribute clothing items to families preparing for the new school year.

"We had additional clothes from the Back to School rally on the weekend so I spoke to the sheriff and she said, 'just bring them out Wednesday,'" said Belinda Reese, who works in the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

For those who knew Anita and her work, the event represented the continuation of her vision for the community.

"It's a great joy. A great joy," said Carolyn Givens, who also works at the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

