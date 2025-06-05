Annual 400 mile sale begins across the Commonwealth

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s largest annual collection of yard sale events kicked off Thursday morning along Highway 68. The 400 Mile Sale takes place from Maysville in northern Kentucky and runs along the route all the way to Paducah.

The sale attracts vendors and buyers from across the Commonwealth. That includes 11-year-old Tyee Mayhew, who considers himself an entrepreneur for the weekend.

“In my room I have this big box. It's huge and it's full of baseball cards,” Mayhew said. “I knew that I have a lot of good cards so I could sell them and get some money out of them.”

His most expensive card is going for $155.

“His name is Juan Soto,” Mayhew said, picking up the card and pointing to the player. “The reason it's so expensive is obviously it's signed, and some people don't know this, but it's numbered. It's numbered 132 out of 150.”

“It's an expensive card and I've actually had a couple people come around and say they might come and buy it,” Mayhew added.

The 400 Mile Sale started Thursday morning, and it will run all weekend along Highway 68.

“People kind of do put this on their calendar to do it every year, both locally and from a distance,” said Cheryl Lycan, farm manager at Servant Heart Farm in Wilmore where this vendor setup sat.

Director of the Wilmore Community Development Board Judy Woolum added, “We're in our 21st year and I believe Jessamine County has participated every year that it has been in existence. It's just a great opportunity for people to come out. unload their antiques and their ‘mantiques.’”

If you plan on participating this weekend, you can find a list of places to shop, eat, drink, and rest at 400mile.com.

Vendors and shoppers alike hope the weather stays nice for the shopping spree.

“You know, everybody just needs to pray the weather splits,” said Lycan. “Other than maybe a light shower, that we just have perfect weather.”

As for Mayhew, he hopes to see more competition out at the sale in the future.

“I want some other people to come out here and do this too like my age so they can get started on the business and what they can do.”