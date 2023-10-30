Annual 5K planned to honor Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Preparations are underway in Richmond for this weekend's annual Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5k.

Every day, when he walks into work, Chief Rodney Richardson is greeted by a dear old friend.

"His personal life and his professional life. I mean, he lived it in a way to make anyone proud," said Richardson.

His friend, Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis, has been gone for almost eight years.

Ellis was shot and killed in the line of duty while investigating a robbery in November 2015.

"He was always in a good mood. He was always upbeat. He was willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. I can't recall him ever complaining about anything. He was a really good father and a husband. Just lived a good life," said Richardson.

Because of who he was and what he stood for, Richardson says this department will always celebrate him.

"I think his memory will always linger in these hallways and be a part of who we are," he said.

This year is the eighth annual Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5k Run. His widow, Katie Ellis DeSimone, organizes it.

It is a yearly run in honor of the life and legacy of a fallen local hero helping those in need in Madison County. The event is Saturday, November 4, at 8:30 a.m.

The Richmond Police Department will also host a memorial at the station on Friday at 2:00 p.m.