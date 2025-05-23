Annual Horsey Hundred takes off this weekend

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual Horsey Hundred returns to Scott County this weekend, welcoming around 1,700 cyclists to the rolling hills of the Bluegrass.

Friday night, the annual cycling event kicks off at Charles Brooking Park with a vendor expo, food trucks, and entertainment.

Come Saturday, the flagship of the Horsey Hundred, cyclists will choose their routes, with options ranging from 26 miles to over 100. On Sunday, cyclists will again choose between multiple routes and ranges.

With its rolling hills and scenic horse farms, the Bluegrass is a cyclist’s paradise. This year, riders from 40 states and two Canadian provinces have registered for the event, which is the signature ride of the Bluegrass Cycling Club.

Fueling expected holiday traffic, law enforcement reminds drivers to take it slow in and around Scott County. After a cyclist was killed in the event in 2015, safety remains the top priority.

“If you plan on going somewhere, give them extra space and be aware of your surroundings because we want everyone to have a great and safe weekend,” said Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood, adding that law enforcement will be extra present over the weekend, especially at busy intersections.

To view the routes for the 47th annual Horsey Hundred, visit the website here.