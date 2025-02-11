Annual Jock Sutherland Classic promotes anti-bullying and mental health awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual Jock Sutherland Classic kicked off Saturday at Lafayette High School in Lexington, featuring a five-game lineup of boys' basketball. This year marks the third consecutive year the event is co-sponsored by The Glow Project, an initiative focused on anti-bullying, reducing gun violence, and promoting mental health awareness.

The Glow Project was established in memory of Elaina Mammen, a Lafayette graduate who tragically lost her life to gun violence on Dec. 10, 2022. Her family initiated the "Go Light Your World" project to honor her legacy and celebrate her strength. The project aims to raise awareness about mental health and encourage acts of kindness within the community.

Vincent Sanford, head basketball coach at Lafayette, emphasized the importance of connecting with the community through basketball. “Kentucky's a basketball state, so one way to entertain and grab people's attention is to take them to an event they like going to,” Sanford said. “We decided that through basketball, we could probably reach out and touch as many people and try to save more families from such gun violence.”

As the classic unfolds, it not only highlights local talent but also serves as a poignant reminder of the need for community support in addressing mental health issues and preventing violence.

