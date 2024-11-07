Annual Lexington Firefighter toy program returns, asks for donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There’s no snow on the ground yet, but at Lexington’s makeshift North Pole, Christmas is in full swing.

Sign ups have begun for the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters Annual Toy Drive. At their headquarters on New Circle Road, toys are already being sorted into different categories as families make plans to take part in the annual drive.

“I don't know whose idea it was 94 years ago to start this, it was just a need, and we've been there to fill it,” said Lt. Chris MacFarlane, president of the Fraternal Order of Firefighters.

In the coming weeks, firefighters will accept monetary and toy donations, organizing them into categories for a pop-up, free toy store.

Meanwhile, families in need of extra support this holiday season can sign up to attend the toy pick-up happening on Dec. 14.

“The great part about that is, they're able to pick out what they think their child would like for Christmas, and the Christmas magic happens for them,” said MacFarlane.

When it first began, the toy drive served a couple hundred kids. This year, MacFarlane anticipates supplying toys to 3,000 - 4,000 kids.

Yet, he said it’s not just the kids waking up on Christmas morning with some added cheer.

“It’s good for us too because we do see a lot of tragedy, we do see a lot of bad car wrecks, people that are displaced from house fires, and it's tough for firefighters.”

Serving the community in a different capacity brings just as much cheer to the firefighters as the families.

Ways to support the Lexington Firefighters’ Toy Program:

Donate new, unwrapped toys to any Lexington Fire Station

Send cash or checks to Lexington Fire Department’s main office at Lexington FOF, 1532 N. Limestone, Suite 2160, Lexington, KY 40505

Shop from the Amazon wish list

For families interested in signing up, view the sign-up schedule and requirements here.