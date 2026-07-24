Annual STEM Day offers hands-on science and tech activities for families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Families looking for something fun and educational this weekend can check out the Lexington Children's Museum annual STEM Day on Saturday.

Now in its 4th year, the event is designed to make learning fun while introducing kids to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Organizers say attendance has grown each year as more families take part.

The event features interactive exhibits, a driving simulator, and demonstrations from professionals, including Lockheed Martin volunteers. Abigail Prang, the museum's Development and Communications Manager, said the event is rooted in the value of play-based learning.

"We know that play-based education is really, really good for the mind and the body," said Prang. "And it really helps children especially, but everybody else make connections between the things that they learn in their classrooms and things that happen out in the rest of the world."

Organizers hope the event inspires children to explore STEM through hands-on learning while giving families the chance to discover how science and technology play a role in everyday life.

STEM Day runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and is included with regular museum admission.

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